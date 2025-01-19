3 injured in crash near N 193rd E Ave. and E 66th St. N

Saturday, January 18th 2025, 8:28 pm
Three people were injured in a crash near North 193rd East Avenue and East 66th Street North, authorities say.
Authorities say one vehicle was northbound on N 193rd E Ave. and the other was turning from E 66 St. N when they crashed into each other.
Three people have been transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown, according to authorities.
Both cars suffered significant damage and had to be towed from the scene.
