NASCAR's Kyle Larson takes home Chili Bowl National grand prize

NASCAR's Kyle Larson took home his third Golden Driller trophy after Saturday's win at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

By: News On 6

A NASCAR racer took home the Chili Bowl National grand prize at the Tulsa Expo raceway Saturday night.

In the title race, NASCAR Cup standout Kyle Larson won and took home the Golden Driller trophy for the third time.

Locust Grove native Daison Pursley finished second after overcoming a violent wreck that changed his life in 2021.

Norman native and three-time chili bowl champion Christopher Bell led wire to wire in the B-main race and won to qualify for the A-main heat with the experts.

He returned to Tulsa for the Chili Bowl Nationals following a two-year hiatus due to a rule from Joe Gibbs Racing limiting drivers from dirt races outside the Cup Series.