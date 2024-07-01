Tulsa Sooner Fans Celebrate As OU Officially Enters SEC

The University of Oklahoma is now officially in the SEC, with celebrations happening across the state. Tulsa Sooner fans are invited to come out to Mother Road Market for this special celebration.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Sooner fans are invited to come out to Mother Road Market for this special celebration. It started at 8 a.m. and goes until 9:30.

Some of the big names out here Monday morning include Dari Nowkhah from the SEC Network, OU Tulsa Vice President Susan Bynum, Former OU head football coach Barry Switzer, and the Sooner Schooner.

The Pride of Oklahoma and OU Spirit are also out here for the celebration.

OU kicked off the day of celebrations with a party at the football stadium in Norman right at midnight.

Celebrations will last throughout the day.