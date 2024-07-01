Tulsa Sooner Fans Celebrate As OU Officially Enters SEC

The University of Oklahoma is now officially in the SEC, with celebrations happening across the state. Tulsa Sooner fans are invited to come out to Mother Road Market for this special celebration.

Monday, July 1st 2024, 8:47 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The University of Oklahoma is now officially in the SEC, with celebrations happening across the state.

Tulsa Sooner fans are invited to come out to Mother Road Market for this special celebration. It started at 8 a.m. and goes until 9:30.

Some of the big names out here Monday morning include Dari Nowkhah from the SEC Network, OU Tulsa Vice President Susan Bynum, Former OU head football coach Barry Switzer, and the Sooner Schooner.

The Pride of Oklahoma and OU Spirit are also out here for the celebration.

OU kicked off the day of celebrations with a party at the football stadium in Norman right at midnight.

Celebrations will last throughout the day.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 1st, 2024

June 3rd, 2024

May 22nd, 2024

May 3rd, 2024

Top Headlines

July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024