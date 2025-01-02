Two Players With Tulsa Ties Named To NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL announced its 2025 Pro Bowl rosters, featuring Tulsa ties through Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys, a University of Tulsa standout, and Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers, a former McLain High School star.

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

The National Football League announced rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games Thursday morning, including two players with ties to Tulsa. Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys played for the University of Tulsa, while Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers, played high school football at McLain High School.

Who is Josh Jacobs?

Former McLain star finished his career with 5,372 yards and 56 touchdowns with the Titans, averaging almost 250 yards rushing per game. Played in college for the Alabama Crimson Tide where he finished his career with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders and eventually signed with the Packers in March of 2024. This is his third selection to the Pro Bowl. Here are his 2024 stats via the Green Bay Packers.

"Jacobs earned his third Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2022) and first as a member of the Packers. He is the fourth Green Bay running back to make a Pro Bowl in last 25 years (2000-24), joining Ahman Green (2001-04), Eddie Lacy (2013) and Aaron Jones (2020). Jacobs ranks No. 5 in the NFL with 1,285 rushing yards this season. It is the most rushing yards by a player in their first season with the Packers. He became just the fifth player in team history to clear the 1,200-yard rushing mark (Green, 2001-03; Ryan Grant, 2008-09; Jim Taylor, 1961-62; Dorsey Levens, 1997). Jacobs is tied for No. 2 in the NFL this season with 14 rushing TDs, surpassing his single-season career high of 12 set in 2020 and 2022. Overall, he has 15 TDs this season, the most by a Packer in his first season with the team (Green, 13 in 2000; WR Billy Howton, 13 in 1952)."









Who is Tyler Smith?

Attended North Crowley High School before continuing his football career at the University of Tulsa with 23 starts in 25 games. As a red-shirt freshman in 2020, Smith earned Freshman All-America merits by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and The Athletic. Smith also earned first-team American Athletic Conference honors his redshirt freshman season. In the 2022 NFL Draft, Smith was selected by the Cowboys with the 24th overall pick in the first round. Only the fourth player in school history to be chosen in the first round of the NFL draft –– 1943, Glenn Dobbs, Chicago Cardinals, 3rd pick … 1977, Steve August, Seattle Seahawks, 14th pick… 2021, Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals, 16th pick. 2024 stats via Dallas Cowboys

"Smith becomes just the third guard in NFL history to make two Pro Bowls by the age of 23. He's the eighth Cowboys player at any position to have a pair of Pro Bowl selections before he turns 24. Has earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection as a guard. He played his 2022 rookie season at left tackle before the full-time move to guard last year."







