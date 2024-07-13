Corpus Christi Pulls The Plug On The TulsaSounds' Winning Streak With 4-0 Victory Friday Night

Despite the loss, Tulsa remains in 1st place in the Texas League North Division by a game over Springfield.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Tulsa Drillers, rebranded the TulsaSound this weekend, saw their 7-game winning streak come to an end Friday night at ONEOK Field, thanks to a 4-0 victory by Corpus Christi.

The win also snapped the Hooks' 9-game losing streak. It was also the 4th time this season that Tulsa has been shut out at home.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is still 11-5 in the second half and remains atop the Texas League North Division by one game over Springfield.

Two Corpus Christi pitchers kept the TulsaSound bats silent, giving up just 3 hits. Reliever Tyler Guilfoil held Tulsa without a hit over the game’s final four innings.

The Drillers haven't won 8 straight games since August of 2017 when the club did it twice shortly after Scott Hennessey took over as manager.

The series between the two teams continues Saturday with 1st pitch set for 7 pm.







