Muskogee celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events and parade

Muskogee is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a pancake breakfast, worship service, a parade, and indoor festivities at the Martin Luther King Community Center.

By: Alyssa Miller

People gathered at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Muskogee for a full day of activities honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event started with a free pancake breakfast into a worship service, parade, and after-party with games, food trucks, a car show, and vendors

Community Hub

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Muskogee serves as a community hub for recreation and youth programs. Derrick Reed is the city's deputy mayor and serves as program director for the center. He said it is the only facility of its kind in Oklahoma with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s name. On the wall just inside the front door is one of Dr. King's most famous quotes:

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?" Reed said that is what motivates their work at the center. "This is a place that gives back to the community," he continued saying, "In our daily walk, that is what our goal should be is to lift up and help somebody."

MLK Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was designated a holiday in 1994 and is observed on the third Monday in January. Many cities and organizations will mark the occasion with parades or acts of service. In Muskogee, the day began with a free pancake breakfast into a worship service inside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

"We could not get too far into celebrations without taking time out to have a little church," said Reed.

The music was led by Hope Ashley and the message was given by former mayor Marlon Coleman. Following the worship service was a parade that went along South 7th and Martin Luther King Streets in Muskogee. This year the route was shortened due to the cold temperatures. Afterward, the community was invited back inside the center for live music, food trucks, information vendors, and a kid's zone with games and inflatables.

The Message

The community room inside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center was packed with people of all ages and backgrounds on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ashley Martin, a resident of Muskogee, brought her kids along. She said the message during the worship service was one of unity.

"To be united and stand for what is right and to get along no matter what the cost is, that color does not matter," Martin added.

Sonya Thomas was born and raised in Muskogee and has lived there her entire life. She said although Dr. King has been gone for many years his legacy lives on in their city. "We are trying day by day to live out the world that he wants us to live,"

Thomas continued saying, "That everybody would come together to be one." That message of togetherness is why the city continues to hold these celebrations.

"This is the day that we hope that we can build off each other and learn from each other and love each other," said Reed.