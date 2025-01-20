OHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Mayes County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Mayes County.

Monday, January 20th 2025, 2:31 pm

By: News On 6


MAYES COUNTY -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Mayes County on early Sunday morning.

Troopers say Bryce Benshoof was walking in the middle of the road on Highway 412 when he was hit and killed.

OHP says they believe the incident happened sometime between midnight and 3 a.m.

Troopers do not have any information on the driver.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
