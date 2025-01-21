16-year-old girl injured in Tulsa shooting

Tulsa police say a teenage girl is injured following a shooting in Tulsa.

By: Katie Alexander

-

A teenage girl is recovering after being shot on Monday near 61st and Peoria, according to Tulsa police.

Officers say they found the 16-year-old girl lying between two vehicles in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby a hospital and into surgery.

Investigators say they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot near where the girl was discovered, as well as evidence at the scene. Crime scene detectives processed the area, and the Gun Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released the victim’s name. Officers are looking for any information about the shooting and have not identified a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.