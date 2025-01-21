'Hee Haw' stars head to Grove for nostalgic live show

'Hee Haw' fans can relive the nostalgia on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Grove with live performances, cornfield skits, and a chance to meet cast members like Jana Jae, Irlene Mandrell, and more.

By: LeAnne Taylor

-

Fans of the iconic TV show Hee Haw are in for a treat as a live event featuring some of the show’s beloved cast members comes to Grove on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Jana Jae, a renowned fiddler and former cast member of Hee Haw, will join Misty Rowe, Rex Allen Jr., Irlene Mandrell, and more for a night filled with music, laughter, and nostalgia.

The event, coordinated by the city of Grove, will feature performances, jokes, and even a recreation of the show’s famous cornfield skits.

Jae reflected on the lasting appeal of Hee Haw, saying, “I think it’s family, you know, and we still feel like extended family. We’d go into people’s living rooms and become a part of their family. That’s one of the joys I have bringing this live show because they’ve seen the folks on TV, and now they have a chance to see them in person.”

Brent Malone, with the city of Grove, emphasized the excitement of hosting the event. “It’s amazing to see these talented individuals bring Hee Haw to life in Grove."

"We’ll have local dignitaries jumping out of the cornfield and sharing jokes—it’s going to be so fun," Jae said.

The evening will also give attendees the chance to meet the performers with VIP ticket packages. These include access to a pre-show meet-and-greet, where fans can snap photos, ask questions, and collect autographs.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan, 25, with doors opening at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available HERE, at Jana Jae’s Gallery Southwest at 10th and Main in Grove, on CityOfGroveOK.gov, or by calling 918-786-6107.