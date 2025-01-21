Firefighters battle Tulsa house fire amid freezing conditions

Firefighters responded to a Tulsa house fire on Tuesday, safely evacuating residents while battling attic flames and freezing temperatures.

By: Brooke Cox

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Tuesday morning near 123rd East Avenue and 13th Street, arriving to find heavy smoke billowing from the roof.

All four residents and four dogs were evacuated without injury, and no one required transportation to the hospital, officials said.

Firefighters encountered significant challenges while battling the blaze. They had to navigate through furniture and other items to access the flames, which were primarily contained in the attic.

Crews also worked in freezing temperatures and water on the ground created additional hazards as firefighters moved around the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.