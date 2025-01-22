Hillcrest Medical Center restores central heating amid freezing temperatures

Central heating at the Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa is restored on Tuesday after a hardware failure caused it to stop working during the freezing temperatures.

By: David Prock

-

A representative with Hillcrest sent the following statement regarding the heating:

"Hillcrest Medical Center has restored central heating throughout the hospital. We appreciate the hard work of our facilities and engineering teams to resolve the outage and the patience of our team members and patients during the outage."





In the meantime, Hillcrest said it brought in portable heaters to help keep patients and staff warm.

--- This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates. ---

