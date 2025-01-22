Jenks Middle School says students safe after knife incident

Jenks Middle School staff and a Jenks Public Schools police officer responded to an incident Wednesday morning in which a student pulled a knife on another student, the school said.

By: News On 6

Dr. Nick Brown, the Jenks Middle School Site Principal, sent parents this email:

JMS Parents & Guardians,

Earlier this morning, a student pulled a knife on another student. JMS staff members and the JPS police officer at the Middle School responded immediately.

The student was taken to the office under police supervision and the knife was placed in police custody. Students involved will be disciplined according to Board policy.

No students were physically harmed in this incident, and the school day will continue as normal.

We are grateful for the quick actions of our employees and our police officer. The safety and security of our staff and students is the top priority at Jenks Public Schools. As always, if you hear something or see something, please say something.