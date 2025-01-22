Oklahoma Coalition Against Human Trafficking raising awareness

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Karen Smith from the Oklahoma Coalition Against Human Trafficking joined News On 6 to help shed light on the crime and how they help.

By: News On 6

Smith explained that human trafficking in Tulsa typically takes two forms. The first involves individuals who believe their partner loves them, only to realize they are being groomed by a trafficker. “It starts with grooming the person, saying, 'Please, you must do this to take care of the family,’” she said. The second form involves family members trafficking their own children or relatives to pay for basic needs.

Victims often struggle to escape due to fear for their safety. "There’s fear either to themselves or other people, but we have resources to help them," Smith said.

The Family Safety Center in downtown Tulsa serves as a key resource for victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Located on the first floor of the downtown Tulsa Police Department, the center houses multiple support agencies, including Domestic Violence Intervention Services, Legal Aid, and Ascension St. John. Smith emphasized the center’s ability to provide immediate help, from legal advocacy to emergency shelter. “We have human trafficking advocates that can provide some support, some resources, and just help be an ear to listen or actually get you into safety,” she said.

One vital partnership is with Ascension St. John, where medical professionals assist in identifying trafficking victims and connecting them to the center for follow-up care. “The first connection is at the emergency room, and so our hospital personnel identify and then connect with an advocate,” Smith explained.

Smith urges the public to be aware and know that resources are available for those in need.