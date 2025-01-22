Sooners lead the way with most active players in NFL conference championship games

Wednesday, January 22nd 2025, 5:39 pm
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, marking their fourth postseason meeting in the last five seasons. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders will head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the fifth conference title matchup between divisional rivals since 2002.
The Oklahoma Sooners are well represented on the remaining active rosters for the 4 teams. OU leads other schools with 9 active remaining players.
OU also has two players on the injured reserve list: Austin Seibert with Washington and McKade Mettauer with Kansas City.
Alabama and Georgia are next on the list with 8 players each. Oklahoma lead the same category in 2022 and 2023 with 9 players.
NFC Championship Game Sunday, 2 p.m. FOX
No. 6 Washington Commanders (14-5) at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles (16-3)
AFC Championship Game Sunday, 5:30 p.m. CBS News on 6/Paramount+
No. 2 Buffalo Bills (15-4) at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (16-2)
January 22nd, 2025
January 23rd, 2025
January 23rd, 2025
January 23rd, 2025
January 23rd, 2025
January 23rd, 2025
January 23rd, 2025