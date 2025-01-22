Sooners lead the way with most active players in NFL conference championship games

Oklahoma has most players in AFC/NFC Championship games for 3rd time in 4 years.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, marking their fourth postseason meeting in the last five seasons. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders will head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the fifth conference title matchup between divisional rivals since 2002.

The Oklahoma Sooners are well represented on the remaining active rosters for the 4 teams. OU leads other schools with 9 active remaining players.

Oklahoma Sooners in AFC and NFC Championship games

Hollywood Brown WR Kansas City

Creed Humphrey C Kansas City

Wanya Morris OL Kansas City

Samaje Perine RB Kansas City

James Winchester LS Kansas City

Jordan Phillips DT Buffalo

Tress Way P Washington

Jalen Hurts QB Philadelphia

Lane Johnson OT Philadelphia





OU also has two players on the injured reserve list: Austin Seibert with Washington and McKade Mettauer with Kansas City.

Alabama and Georgia are next on the list with 8 players each. Oklahoma lead the same category in 2022 and 2023 with 9 players.

NFC Championship Game Sunday, 2 p.m. FOX

No. 6 Washington Commanders (14-5) at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles (16-3)





AFC Championship Game Sunday, 5:30 p.m. CBS News on 6/Paramount+

No. 2 Buffalo Bills (15-4) at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (16-2)



