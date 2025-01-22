Touring company of ‘Les Mis’ donates to Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

The touring company of the Broadway musical Les Misérables is making a difference in Tulsa by supporting the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma through a generous donation.

By: LeAnne Taylor

The touring company of the Broadway musical Les Misérables is making a difference in Tulsa by supporting the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma through a generous donation.

$3,000 Donation to Fight Hunger

During the show’s run in Tulsa, proceeds from pre-sale tickets raised $3,000 for the food bank. A check presentation highlighted the impact of the donation, which will provide 12,000 meals to students in Eastern Oklahoma.

“This is a very special opportunity because Les Mis is in town this week. Our pre-sale tickets for the show actually made some money to go to a local nonprofit,” said Six in the Morning Anchor LeAnne Taylor.

Celebrity Attractions, Griffin Communications, and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma collaborated to make the donation possible.

“We are just so excited to be a part of this with our partners to raise money for such a fantastic show,” said Kristin Dotson of Celebrity Attractions.

A Cause in Line with the Musical’s Message

Nick Cartell, who plays Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, presented the check during the event.

“For a show that deals with helping your fellow man, it’s just a great opportunity,” Cartell said.

Dwayne Sheridan of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma shared how the funds will make a difference.

“For us, $3,000 can make 12,000 meals for students in Eastern Oklahoma,” Sheridan said.

See the Show Before It Ends

Les Misérables will run in Tulsa through Sunday. Community members are encouraged to see the show and support its mission of giving back.