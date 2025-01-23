Therapy Thoughts: Ways to deal with stress from schools, testing

Feeling overwhelmed? Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones shares tips on managing stress and prioritizing tasks effectively!

By: David Prock

-

Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to talk about your questions about therapy, communication, and mental health.

This week's discussion is about stress and anxiety caused by test taking. Zach says:

"I struggled with test-taking in high school. Now in college, I am anxious about upcoming exams. I want to test well and build confidence. What can I do?"