What to know about POPS; midtown Tulsa's all-in-one youth empowerment service

By: Eden Jones

Pursuit of Prosperity Strategies, or POPS, is celebrating the opening of its new building a project that has been years in the making.

POPS' History

Pursuit of Prosperity Strategies (POPS) was started in 2009 by founder and executive director Tarell Earl. The Tulsa organization caters to youth development by offering a wide range of services like life mentoring, independent living and financial literacy to equip teens with skills they need to succeed.

Since its start, it has partnered with community members to reach as many teens as possible and set them up for success.

A New Home:

In its 16 years, POPS has never had its own facility. The organization has had to bounce around from building to building like schools and churches. But not anymore. It has just announced the opening of its brand-new building.

The building has offices, two classrooms, a conference room, a break room and a food pantry. Earl says the space will allow them to expand and improve their services. It is located at 5924 E. 31st Street.

Kylie Sellers

Kylie Sellers, 16, has been a part of POPS since 2024. She says she met Earl while at an in-patient facility. She says it interested her when Earl began talking about anger management which is something she says she struggles with.

Sellers says after she left the clinic, she stayed in touch with Earl and began taking steps toward bettering herself and her emotions.

Her mother Rakisha Lewis says she's seen positive changes in Kylie. Both say they are excited to continue treatment in POPS' own building.

Planning for the Future

Now that it has its own space, POPS is hyper-focused on becoming one of Tulsa’s major youth resources.

Earl says POPS plans to target a variety of schools, churches, universities and more to reach at-risk youth in need of support.

To learn more about POPS, click here. www.popsprogram.org