6-year-old amputee becomes state wrestling champion in Oklahoma

Saturday, January 25th 2025, 9:52 pm
A 6-year-old from Green Country is proving that nothing can stand in the way of her determination and success, as she recently claimed a state wrestling championship.
Mackenzie Woods, who survived a lawnmower accident in 2020 thanks to the effort of first responders, has shown remarkable resilience and strength in the years since.
Over the weekend, Mackenzie dominated her matches, with her family proudly sharing that all her victories were achieved in under a minute.
Her undefeated performance secured her the championship title, inspiring her community and showcasing her unwavering determination.
