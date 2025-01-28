Investigators looking into possible cause of overnight fire

Tuesday, January 28th 2025, 5:34 am
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a building early Tuesday morning near 66th Street and South Peoria Avenue.
An officer was flagged down about smoke in the area shortly before midnight. When officers arrived, they found flames coming from the building.
Firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
January 28th, 2025
January 28th, 2025
January 25th, 2025
January 23rd, 2025
January 29th, 2025
January 29th, 2025
January 28th, 2025
January 28th, 2025