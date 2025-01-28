Investigators looking into possible cause of overnight fire

Investigators are examining the cause of a Tuesday morning fire at a building near 66th and South Peoria.

Tuesday, January 28th 2025, 5:34 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a building early Tuesday morning near 66th Street and South Peoria Avenue.

An officer was flagged down about smoke in the area shortly before midnight. When officers arrived, they found flames coming from the building.

Firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.
