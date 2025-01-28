New defensive coordinator in Dallas: former Bears coach Matt Eberflus

After a 14-32 record in Chicago, Eberflus returns to Dallas.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Twenty-four hours after a press conference introducing Brian Schottenheimer as the 10th head coach in franchise history, the Cowboys have announced hiring their new defensive coordinator: former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus, 54, is no stranger to the Cowboys organization after spending seven years on Jason Garrett’s staff from 2011 to 2017. During that time, Eberflus was a linebackers coach and passing game coordinator.

Eberflus was Then hired as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, before eventually landing as the head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2022.

Even though his overall record in Chicago was well below .500, Eberflus did enjoy success on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears units ranked in the top half of the league five times and finished in the top 10 in takeaways six times in the 7 years with Matt as head coach.

Eberflus’ hiring marks the end of Mike Zimmer's tenure as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. This is Brian Schottenheimer's first official hire.