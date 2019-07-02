News
Tulsa's Discovery Lab's New Exhibit Features Your Own Microbiome
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Discovery Lab has a new exhibit that will introduce you to trillions of microbes that have taken up inside of our bodies and tell you a little about what they do.
The exhibit is called "Zoo in You" and is designed for visitors of all ages to explore the fascinating and complex world inside us that is our microbiome.
It provides a great opportunity for parents and kids to play and learn together.
The exhibit is hands-on and bilingual.
It will be at Discovery Lab through September 5, and is open everyday including 4th of July.