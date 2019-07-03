Tulsa Folds Of Honor FreedomFest 'Bigger, Better & Louder' Than Ever Before
TULSA, Oklahoma - Northeast Oklahoma is getting ready to celebration our nation's birthday, and organizers of Tulsa's Folds of Honor FreedomFest say it will be bigger, better and louder than ever before.
The River Parks Authority says they have 7,000 shells ready to go for Thursday's Freedomfest, and they've been working hard over the last few weeks making sure this year is cleaned up from all of the flooding that we've been dealing with.
River Parks says leaders at Gathering Place asked them to make the fireworks even bigger, so people would be able to watch the show from the park.
They've added 500 more shells, and FreedomFest organizers say the explosives are much bigger than what you'll see at most fireworks shows.
It's been all hands on deck for the River Parks Authority as they've been picking up debris left behind from recent flooding.
Related Story: Tulsa Roads Closing For FreedomFest
Event coordinator Ryan Howell says the Parks and watch areas are clean and ready to go, but they're encouraging people to not get too close to the river. Tulsa firefighters will be out on the river making sure everyone stays safe.
"There's still a lot of debris down in the trees where you wouldn't really want to go, but you know, some people are adamant about getting good viewing spots and have the spot they go to every year," said Ryan Howell, coordinator of the Folds of Honor FreedomFest.
Organizers say they'll have flooding recovery T-shirts you'll be able to buy. The shirts will be on sale for $20, and the proceeds will go to support the River Parks clean-up efforts.
Related Story: Where To See 4th Of July Fireworks In Eastern Oklahoma