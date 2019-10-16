The western U.S. trough will load up with two distinct disturbances that will influence our weather. The first will arrive Friday and the second and stronger system Sunday. As these mid to upper waves develop, pressure will fall along the Rockies and our winds will increase speeds from the south Friday. As the first wave passes the state early Saturday morning, it probably drags a surface front across the northern part of the state before stalling near the Arbuckles or southern OK Saturday afternoon before stalling. The second and stronger upper level wave will quickly move across the Rockies and the front will zip northward as warm front Sunday morning with a few spotty showers. This boundary will reside north of the state for most of the Sunday afternoon period with strong south winds and highs nearing the lower 80s possible. By late Sunday evening, the trough moves east and shoves the surface front southward again with a chance for storms Sunday evening or early Monday morning. This small window may be presenting us a few severe storms based on the pattern recognition, but model data is inconclusive at this point in the forecast process. This front should cross the area early Monday with north winds and cooler weather f for a few days next week.