70 Years Of Service For Oklahomans
TULSA, Oklahoma - Even before there was an Oklahoma standard, KOTV has made it a mission to help our neighbors in need. During Channel 6's seven decades of local broadcasting, the station has taken part in the March of Dimes, the campaign to stop polio, the Jerry Lewis MDA telethon every Labor Day and the Children's Miracle Network.
Today, one of KOTV's primary fundraising efforts is for breast cancer research and patient support.
"When the station comes alongside you and allows you to have that kind of platform, it's kind of remarkable," says anchor LeAnne Taylor.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. She's now cancer-free, and lead the station's commitment to the Komen Race for the Cure, alongside 6 in the Morning Executive Producer, Jeromee Scot.
"There aren't a lot of places that would do that, pour that kind of money and people into a project to have the kind of impact that it does," Taylor says.
The impact is substantial according to Komen Oklahoma CEO, Abbi Lee.
"The people who are calling, looking for our Komen Care bags and other resources, they are referencing News on 6, so we know that it's because of you all, that we're able to do what we do and that we're able to get the word out," says Lee.
KOTV has also responded to sudden needs. After the September 11th terrorist attacks, Channel 6 helped gather supplies for New York and teamed up with the Red Cross to collect live-saving donations.
Last spring when historic flooding ravaged Northeast Oklahoma, News On 6 teamed up with the Red Cross again, for a special telethon called Healing The Heartland. The community helped raise nearly $200,000 to help flood victims.
"To see the impact that our station can have directly influencing our neighbors, to me speaks volumes about what this company is about. We are about Oklahoma, and about helping our neighbors in need," says Taylor.