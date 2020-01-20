Oklahoma Woman Helps Lead Virginia Protest
RICHMOND, Virginia - An Oklahoma woman is helping lead a rally at the Capitol Square in Richmond, Virginia to protest plans to pass gun-control laws.
Oklahoman Tammy Lee will help lead thousands of second amendment advocates Monday at the Capitol Building. Police have already locked down the site and banned guns.
According to the Washington Post, Lee has signed a consent agreement to never return to Charlottesville, Virginia armed, but that restriction does not apply to other parts of Virginia.
This came after the 2017 Unite The Right rally ended in the death of counter protestor Heather Heyer.
State officials said they want to avoid another Charlottesville.
They said there have been several credible threats made toward the event involving violence, including the use of weaponized drones.
Last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a ban on firearms, or other weapons, on Capitol grounds.
Police have surrounded the Capitol with metal fencing for crowd control hoping they can avoid any violence.