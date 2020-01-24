TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 would like to invite you to Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Car Show.

The show takes place at River Spirit Expo at Expo Square February 14 – 16, 2020.

$5 from advance ticket sale from now until February 13 will benefit the Food For Kids program with Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. (up to $3,000)

Ticket Information:

Adults - 16 and above - $20

Juniors - 13 to 15 - $10

Kids - 12 and under – FREE

Show Times

  • Friday: 12pm - 11pm
  • Saturday: 10am - 11pm
  • Sunday: 10am - 6pm