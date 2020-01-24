News
Darryl Starbird's National Rod & Custom Car Show
Friday, January 24th 2020, 6:59 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 would like to invite you to Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Car Show.
The show takes place at River Spirit Expo at Expo Square February 14 – 16, 2020.
$5 from advance ticket sale from now until February 13 will benefit the Food For Kids program with Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. (up to $3,000)
Ticket Information:
Adults - 16 and above - $20
Juniors - 13 to 15 - $10
Kids - 12 and under – FREE
Purchase Ticket Here: https://www.starbirdcarshows.com/tulsa_-_ticketsdiscountst-shirts
Show Times
- Friday: 12pm - 11pm
- Saturday: 10am - 11pm
- Sunday: 10am - 6pm
Learn more about the show here: https://www.starbirdcarshows.com/tulsa_-_event_information