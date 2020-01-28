News
Pawhuska Police Chief Fired
Tuesday, January 28th 2020, 10:44 AM CST
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - The Osage and Pawnee County District Attorney Mike Fisher said Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva has been fired.
Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely said he would not comment on the reason for Silva's firing, and that it is up to the DA's office and the OSBI.
The Pawhuska Police Chief was recently suspended with pay while the police department was under investigation. Lorrie Hennesey has been named interim police chief. News On 6 has reached out to Silva who referred us to his attorney and we are waiting for a call back from her.
OSBI says they are investigating allegations of a police department employee mishandling a confidential informant.