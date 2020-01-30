TU Planning To Break Conference Losing Streak Against Wichita State
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa has rattled off five straight victories and have the chance to knock off rank 23 Wichita State this Saturday.
The Golden Hurricane also had 5 days off to prep, heal, and hopefully keep the momentum going.
"We want to make sure we don't lose any of our mentality that we had on that stretch of five straight wins. Tomorrow is really important for us establish that,” said Frank Haith.
Tulsa has the conference’s top defense by ranking first in scoring defense, field goal percentage, and three-pointers that has added to the win streak
"We have to defend every night for us to have a chance to win, and we have been pretty good there for the most part," Haith said.
The rivalry dates back to their days in the Missouri Valley Conference. Tulsa is 35-29 overall at home against the Shockers. However, since joining the American Conference in 2017, Wichita State is 4-0 against Tulsa.
"We have obviously played them the most in our conference. I think that makes it a game that our fan base and their fan base look forward to," Haith said.
The Shockers and Golden Hurricane tip off Saturday at the Reynolds Center at 5:00 p.m.