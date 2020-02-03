Tuesday night into Wednesday, the northern stream system phases with the southern disturbance creating favorable lift for moisture to be lifted and over the colder air at the surface resulting in snow and wintry mix somewhere across the state. The first look at data suggests the column of air will be cold enough from the top to surface for all snow across the northern and central part of the state with some mix across southern OK. The actual location of the potential snow will continue to be defined but currently includes locations across the I-40 corridor into the I-44 region. A winter storm watch has already been posted for a large portion of southwestern OK into central sections of the state. There are no watches or advisories for our immediate area as of this morning.