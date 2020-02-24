Braggs Community Remembers Student Killed In Crash
A northeastern Oklahoma community will come together for a service for a 15-year-old girl killed in crash this month.
The Braggs High School gym will be packed Monday morning to honor the life of 15-year-old Jessi Haworth.
Just 10 days ago, Jessi and her friend Montana Nichols were involved in a wreck just north of Braggs.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash killed Jessi on impact, and Montana was flown to a Tulsa hospital.
Friends and coaches said Jessi was a starting basketball player, softball player, and cheerleader.
The school honored Jessi at last Monday night's regional championship basketball game with number 11 stickers, and 11 written on her teammates shoes.
Since the crash, there have been several fundraisers in the community to raise money for both Jessi and Montana's families.
The funeral service for Jessi will be Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the Braggs High School Gym.