U.S. Continues To Step-Up Efforts As Number Of Coronavirus Cases Grow
The fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the U.S. is growing with more than 9,000 people infected nationwide, and at least 150 people have died.
On Wednesday, President Trump signed an emergency relief bill that includes free Coronavirus testing, paid sick days, and family leave for U-S workers impacted by the illness. Lawmakers are also working on a trillion-dollar rescue package that could include payments to small businesses, loan guaranties for industries like airlines and hotels, and a stimulus package for workers.
It all comes as White House officials warn infection numbers across the U.S. will soon skyrocket. In New York, more than a thousand new cases have been reported since Tuesday. And officials say an increase in testing will lead to those higher numbers. But some state officials like Governor Kevin Stitt say help is still needed.
"We are critically low on test kits... the state is going to have to reserve until further notice, tests for only vulnerable populations and those who are experiencing severe symptoms," said Stitt.
The President says he plans on deploying a navy hospital ship to New York City and another to the West Coast.