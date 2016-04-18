Rain Dampens Activities, Not Enthusiasm, At ONEOK Field's STEM Day

<p>Monday wasn’t a great day for baseball, but it was a great day to celebrate science, technology, engineering and math at ONEOK Field for Tulsa Drillers STEM Day.</p>

By: News On 6

Monday was supposed to be a field trip day for elementary and middle school students to a ball game, but the rain had other ideas.

While it wasn’t a great day for baseball, it was still a great day to celebrate science, technology, engineering and math at ONEOK Field for Tulsa Drillers STEM Day.

The place is usually packed with kids, a great chance to expose them to STEM stuff, but the rain took care of that.

But it didn't keep everyone away; several kids from the Oklahoma Christian Academy in Edmond came out and got to see the Tulsa Police Department Bomb Squad robot.

There were robotic teams from every level – including Lindbergh Elementary which put their robots through the paces.

The Fab Lab folks brought their 3D printing equipment; and Aces Alley, a store in Broken Arrow, brought out a flight simulator adventure center.

All of this was designed to create some interest in STEM.

The organizers want to make STEM day an annual event, they just hope for better weather next time.

The rainy weather put a damper on most of what was planned, but something that did happen as scheduled was a donation of 1,500 battery-free flashlights to the Kids in Crisis Program.

The program provides backpacks filled with items to comfort children taken from their homes and into protective custody by the authorities.

The Memorial High School Robotics team raised the money to buy the flashlights.