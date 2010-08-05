Sapulpa Man Accused Of Dragging Dog Behind Car For More Than 5 Miles

Thursday, August 5th 2010, 5:20 pm

By: News On 6

NewsOn6.com

KINGFISHER, OK – A Sapulpa man faces animal cruelty charges after being accused of dragging his dog behind his car.

According to police, 26-year-old Nicholas Edmund Carson was arrested after a woman called police saying she was trying to get the driver of a white pickup truck to stop when she saw him dragging a dog behind the vehicle. An officer caught up with the truck after it pulled into a Walmart parking lot.

An officer approached Carson who they say smelled of alcohol. He told officers he had only had a few drinks. The officer then showed Carson the back of the vehicle and the remains of the dog and he said, "Oh my God, my dog."

Police recovered an ice chest containing rum, whiskey and beer from the truck.

There were two passengers in the truck. Both were released.

Police say the bloody trail left by the truck's path measured more than 5.1 miles.

Carson was placed under arrest on complaints of animal cruelty and DUI.