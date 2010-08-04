Free Immunization Clinics Set For Oklahoma Kids

Oklahoma Caring Vans has announced its August schedule of free immunization clinics for Oklahoma kids aged birth through age 18. Immunizations are given on a first come, first serve basis.

UNDATED -- The Oklahoma Caring Van Program has announced its August schedule of free immunization clinics for Oklahoma kids aged birth through age 18. Immunizations are given on a first come, first serve basis.

A parent or guardian must provide immunization records and be present at the clinic to complete paperwork.

The Carving Van Program provides all immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in schools or child care.

"Seventy-five percent of children's vaccinations are needed in their first two years of life to protect them from diseases, disabilities and death," said Brooke Townsend, manager of the Oklahoma Caring Foundation.

The Caring Vans are mobile units staffed by registered nurses who administer free vaccinations to children at licensed child care centers, schools and community events. 

August Caring Vans Schedule: 

Aug. 10 Reasor's 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2500 N Highway 66, Catoosa

Aug. 10 Caney Valley Elementary 5 – 7 p.m.
401 W. Main, Ocheleta

Aug. 12 Homeland 2 – 6 p.m.
3139 S. Harvard, Tulsa

Aug. 13 Neighbors along the Line 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
5000 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa

Aug. 13 Homeland 2 – 6 p.m.
3139 S. Harvard, Tulsa

Aug. 14 John 3:16 Mission 9 a.m. – Noon
2027 N. Cincinnati, Tulsa

Aug. 14 Community Health Connection 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
9912 E. 21st St., Tulsa

Aug. 16 Homeland, 2 – 6 p.m.
3139 S. Harvard, Tulsa

Aug. 17 Reasor's 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
11005 E 41st Street, Tulsa

Aug. 18 Homeland 2 – 6 p.m.
4001 S. Highway 97, Sand Springs

Aug. 19 Reasor's 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2429 E 15th Street, Tulsa

Aug. 21 Homeland 9 a.m. - Noon
3139 S. Harvard, Tulsa
