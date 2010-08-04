Free Immunization Clinics Set For Oklahoma Kids

Wednesday, August 4th 2010, 2:59 pm
UNDATED -- The Oklahoma Caring Van Program has announced its August schedule of free immunization clinics for Oklahoma kids aged birth through age 18. Immunizations are given on a first come, first serve basis.
A parent or guardian must provide immunization records and be present at the clinic to complete paperwork.
The Carving Van Program provides all immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in schools or child care.
"Seventy-five percent of children's vaccinations are needed in their first two years of life to protect them from diseases, disabilities and death," said Brooke Townsend, manager of the Oklahoma Caring Foundation.
The Caring Vans are mobile units staffed by registered nurses who administer free vaccinations to children at licensed child care centers, schools and community events.
August Caring Vans Schedule:
Aug. 10 Reasor's 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2500 N Highway 66, Catoosa
Aug. 10 Caney Valley Elementary 5 – 7 p.m.
401 W. Main, Ocheleta
Aug. 12 Homeland 2 – 6 p.m.
3139 S. Harvard, Tulsa
Aug. 13 Neighbors along the Line 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
5000 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa
Aug. 13 Homeland 2 – 6 p.m.
3139 S. Harvard, Tulsa
Aug. 14 John 3:16 Mission 9 a.m. – Noon
2027 N. Cincinnati, Tulsa
Aug. 14 Community Health Connection 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
9912 E. 21st St., Tulsa
Aug. 16 Homeland, 2 – 6 p.m.
3139 S. Harvard, Tulsa
Aug. 17 Reasor's 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
11005 E 41st Street, Tulsa
Aug. 18 Homeland 2 – 6 p.m.
4001 S. Highway 97, Sand Springs
Aug. 19 Reasor's 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2429 E 15th Street, Tulsa
Aug. 21 Homeland 9 a.m. - Noon
3139 S. Harvard, Tulsa
