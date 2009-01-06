Search For Tulsa Stabbing Suspect Continues

Tuesday, January 6th 2009, 7:34 am
NewsOn6.com
TULSA, OK -- One person is rushed to a Tulsa hospital after he is stabbed overnight.
Tulsa Police say the incident happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Main.
Police officers arrived to find a man with several wounds to the abdomen and hands.
Officers say the victim had apparently gotten into a fight with a neighbor. The victim's injuries are not life threatening.
Police are talking with witnesses to determine just what happened.
So far no one has been arrested.
January 6th, 2009
December 4th, 2023
September 25th, 2023
April 18th, 2022
December 9th, 2023
December 9th, 2023
December 9th, 2023
December 9th, 2023