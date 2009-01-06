Search For Tulsa Stabbing Suspect Continues

Tuesday, January 6th 2009, 7:34 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, OK -- One person is rushed to a Tulsa hospital after he is stabbed overnight.

Tulsa Police say the incident happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Main.

Police officers arrived to find a man with several wounds to the abdomen and hands.

Officers say the victim had apparently gotten into a fight with a neighbor. The victim's injuries are not life threatening.

Police are talking with witnesses to determine just what happened.

So far no one has been arrested.
