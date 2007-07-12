Robbery Victim Fights Back

A Jenks woman says two women robbed her store blind. She filed a police report, but instead of waiting on the police, she decided to conduct an investigation of her own. Amanda Dawes says she still can't

Amanda Dawes says she still can't believe she was duped, but now the joke might be on those who robbed her. News On 6 anchor Latoya Silmon reports Dawes chose to fight back, and she's won half the battle.

With its quaint downtown and small-town feel, Jenks is the perfect location for the Spotted Umbrella and the last place Amanda Dawes thought a robbery would occur.

"Just never dreamed it would be happening," Dawes said.

But it did. She says Sheritah Williams and another woman walked into the store eager to buy. One had their eye on a clock and needed help taking it down, so Amanda did just that. She says, meanwhile, the other woman was robbing her blind.

"Just taking you know my personal wallet, all of our store information, all of our credit cards, money, jewelry, pretty much within a three-minute, four-minute time," Dawes said.

Dawes was determined to get her stuff back, so she went to work.

"Probably shouldn't have, but we did. We just went and called the managers to the stores where the transactions were hitting, and the managers were great to work with us and could identify them immediately the same day, and they went from there, she said.

She says the thieves bought gift cards for a hotel, and low and behold, the suspect's car was outside.

"Gift cards are kind of easy to get away with because you can't track them. It's very smart," Dawes said.

But luckily, she outsmarted them. Police arrested Williams, but the woman who was with her is still on the loose.

"It's scary to know everyone has everything about you, and you know nothing about them," she said.

Police believe the suspects hit up other stores in Jenks and Tulsa area. There's little information about the second suspect.

Dawes believes that person still has all of her credit cards.

