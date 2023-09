US Air Force jets take refuge from Hurricane Charley in Oklahoma

By: News On 6

The Sooner State is providing an escape from Hurricane Charley headed up the East Coast.



Pilots and planes are taking refuge at Tinker Air Force base in Midwest City. About 40 planes from Seymour Johnson airbase in Goldsboro, North Carolina arrived at Tinker Friday.



The F-15E-strike eagles will wait out the storm as their pilots and maintenance crews hang out on base and in nearby hotels.



Some of the crew left behind friends and family and are hoping Charley will die out before it gets to North Carolina.