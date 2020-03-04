Man Convicted Of Making A Lewd Proposition To Girl

(Editor's note: Dalton Dorsey was convicted in Jan. 2023 on four counts of making a lewd or indecent proposal to a child and was sentenced to four 6-year prison terms to be served concurrently. Dorsey was released in January 2024.)

News On 6

A man was arrested after Broken Arrow police said he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Police said Dalton Dorsey met her on a hookup app called HUD. Broken Arrow police said the relationship was consensual at first but then he raped and strangled the victim.

Police said Dorsey also threatened to blackmail her over text.

Dorsey was arrested on complaints of second-degree rape, blackmail, and lewd proposals to a minor.