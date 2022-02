Saturday, June 20th 2020, 9:35 am

By: News On 6

Gathering Place will partner with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma again to hand out food boxes this weekend.

This is the third week of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program which helps farmers and prevents the waste of produce and dairy but you can benefit as well. Anyone can drive up and volunteers will load up your vehicle. The event goes until 2 p.m on Saturday in a parking lot on the west side of the Arkansas River near West 23rd Street.