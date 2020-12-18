Tulsa's Gathering Place Kicks Off Annual Winter Wonderland Festival With COVID-19 Precautions

Friday, December 18th 2020, 6:29 am

The Gathering Place is kicking off its third annual Winter Wonderland festival on Friday night. Like everything else in 2020, event organizers have had to make some changes to the festivities, but even with those changes, there is no shortage of Christmas cheer at the Gathering Place this year.

Traditionally, there has been an immersive Christmas experience held in their playground area, but to keep people spaced out and hands-free, the Great Lawn area at the Boat House has been filled with walking trails of lights instead. There are several pathways dripping in multi-colored lights through the park for everyone to enjoy.

Santa and his workshop full of elves are of course attending as well, but in a bit of a bubble to keep them safe since it is almost Santa’s big day and he has to stay healthy.

Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore said this year, more than any before, deserves an extra dose of Christmas spirit.

“We expect this to be a phenomenal experience for our families,” Moore said. “You can social distance and walk along the pathways a lot of foods, gift opportunities as well, we’ll have some of our local craft stores here.”

There will be several food and drink trucks along with local craft vendors lined up for everyone to get some last-minute shopping in with local companies. Several performers, some characters from Disney’s Frozen, and more will be present every night for the kids to enjoy.

The festivities begin on Friday, December 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be open every night including holidays through January 3rd.

Moore recommends that everyone who attends the event wears a mask, watches their distance, and takes extra safety measures while in the park.