Gathering Place, Greenwood Art Project To Hold Event Celebrating Black Creators

Monday, February 22nd 2021, 9:24 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa's Gathering Place has announced it is partnering with the Greenwood Art Project to hold an event celebrating Black creators in Tulsa.

The free event is called "Black Creators- Celebration of Black History in Tulsa" and will highlight musicians, artists, dancers, educators and vendors.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The artists will have presentations and performances at the Gather Round Stage and in the Parlor Room of the Williams Lodge at the Gathering Place.

The patio will also feature food trucks.

Masks are required inside and encouraged at outdoor events along with social distancing.