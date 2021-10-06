Tulsa Police Search For Driver After Deadly Hit & Run Crash

Wednesday, October 6th 2021, 4:34 am

By: Gabe Castillo

Tulsa police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Admiral and Utica.

Police have identified the suspect as 27-year old Cody Carrell.

Police say Carrell allegedly ran a red light and t-boned another car, killing the driver. Police say he then fled from his vehicle on foot.

According to officers, the vehicle that was initially hit, crashed into a third vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle involved is expected to recover from any injuries sustained in the crash.

Tulsa police say, at the time of the crash, there was a passenger inside of Carrell's car who stayed on scene and was later taken to the hospital.

Investigators told News On 6 that they will now take data from the vehicles involved to determine the speed of both cars at the time of the crash. Investigators will also be doing some DNA analysis on the airbags.

Police say officers spoke to several people who saw the crash and one witness who took cell phone video of the incident.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim killed in the crash.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.