Man In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Overnight Chase In Stolen Vehicle


Monday, October 25th 2021, 5:08 am

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say a man is in custody on Monday morning after allegedly leading officers on an overnight chase in a stolen minivan.

According to police, it all started around 1 a.m. on Monday morning after officers ran the tag on the minivan and determined it to be stolen.

Officers say when they tried to pull the driver over, he refused to stop, leading officers on a chase.

Tulsa police say the driver eventually fled from his vehicle on foot near Southwest Boulevard and the Gilcrease Expressway.

Police brought out a helicopter to aid in the search and were able to find the suspect.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 25th, 2021

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 22nd, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023