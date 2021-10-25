By: Gabe Castillo

Man In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Overnight Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa police say a man is in custody on Monday morning after allegedly leading officers on an overnight chase in a stolen minivan.

According to police, it all started around 1 a.m. on Monday morning after officers ran the tag on the minivan and determined it to be stolen.

Officers say when they tried to pull the driver over, he refused to stop, leading officers on a chase.

Tulsa police say the driver eventually fled from his vehicle on foot near Southwest Boulevard and the Gilcrease Expressway.

Police brought out a helicopter to aid in the search and were able to find the suspect.











