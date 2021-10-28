By: Gabe Castillo

OHP: Teen Dies After Being Pinned By Vehicle For Nearly 2 Hours

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a teen is dead after being pinned for nearly two hours following a rollover crash along West 34th Street South near Berryhill.

According to Troopers, 19-year-old Gwyneth Huffman was driving along West 34th Street South with passenger Addison Inhofe around 10:37 p.m. on Wednesday when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a creek bed.

Troopers say Inhofe died after being pinned by the vehicle for nearly two hours.

Huffman was pinned for more than an hour and was eventually rescued by emergency crews and transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

OHP says the crash is now under investigation.