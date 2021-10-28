Tulsa District Attorney On Execution Of John Grant, Legal Process Around Executions Since 2015

Oklahoma executed its first prisoner since 2015 on Thursday, after two flawed executions put the process on hold. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the stay of execution for John Grant and Julius Jones on Thursday and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler joined News On 6 to talk about the execution and the legal process since 2015

Thursday, October 28th 2021, 4:36 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma executed its first prisoner since 2015 on Thursday, after two flawed executions put the process on hold.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the stay of execution for John Grant and Julius Jones on Thursday and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler joined News On 6 to talk about the execution and the legal process since 2015

Related Story: Oklahoma's Controversial Execution Draws National Attention; Murder Victim Not Forgotten
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 28th, 2021

October 1st, 2023

October 1st, 2023

October 28th, 2021

Top Headlines

November 9th, 2024

November 9th, 2024

November 9th, 2024

November 9th, 2024