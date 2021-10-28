Tulsa District Attorney On Execution Of John Grant, Legal Process Around Executions Since 2015

Oklahoma executed its first prisoner since 2015 on Thursday, after two flawed executions put the process on hold. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the stay of execution for John Grant and Julius Jones on Thursday and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler joined News On 6 to talk about the execution and the legal process since 2015

By: David Prock

