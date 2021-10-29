Tulsa Oilers Season Opener Postponed To Mechanical Issues; Plans Special Party For Fans

Thursday, October 28th 2021, 9:12 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Oilers won’t be able to open the season on Saturday due to technical issues at the BOK Center

The team says the BOK Center is having trouble with the machine that makes the ice. Instead, the team says they will be throwing a party for anyone with a ticket. The Oiler party will be held at the BOK center starting at 5 p.m.

There will be free food and drinks and fun games for families.

Tickets will be good for the rescheduled date, which has not yet been announced, as well as the game on Saturday, Nov.6. Tickets for those games can be received at the party, or by contacting the Oilers’ office.
