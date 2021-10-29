Grandmother Cares For 2 Children After Mother Killed In Hostage Situation

The mom of a 28-year-old woman who was killed in a hostage situation is remembering her daughter.

-

The mom of a 28-year-old woman who was killed in a hostage situation is remembering her daughter.

Felicia Blades says she never imagined last Thursday was going to be the last time she talked to her daughter Tyanna Blades.

"Me not knowing that that day was the last day I was ever going to hear from you again," she said.

Police arrived at the Seminole apartments on Saturday, and when they got there, a woman, who Felicia says was Tyanna, and her two children were inside with Tyanna's boyfriend.

The special operations team began negotiating with the suspect, who police say later pushed Tyanna's body down the stairs. Police were able to get inside to confront the suspect and then shot and killed him. Felicia says she doesn't have many answers and doesn't know how her daughter died.

"I'm still since this happened, thinking what happened, how'd it happen," she said.

Felicia says Tyanna's kids are obviously still struggling, and she's doing everything she can to make sure they are okay.

She says she will miss Tyanna every day.

"This is my firstborn, She and I were like.. instead of me being her momma, we were like best friends," she said.

She says her daughter is a victim of domestic violence and wants to encourage anyone who is in a similar situation to get help.

"Get out, love don't kill and love don't hurt," she said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made. If you'd like to help the family, CLICK HERE.