Pageant Queens Crowned At Tulsa State Fair

By: News On 6

There are some newly crowned pageant queens from the Tulsa State Fair.

The newest members of the 2024 Miss Oklahoma class include Emily Smith for Miss Tulsa County, Evelyn Smith for Miss Oil Capital and Tatum Shelton, for Miss Tulsa State Fair.

Younger candidates were also crowned for outstanding teens for Miss Tulsa State Fair and Miss Oil Capital.

Contestants were scored based on interviews, health and fitness, evening wear and talent.

News On 6's Chinh Doan was one of seven judges at the event.