Death Of Muskogee Teacher Ruled Accidental By Medical Examiner

The state medical examiner says the cause of death for a Muskogee teacher, found dead in January, was an accident.

Monday, April 29th 2024, 9:20 pm

By: News On 6


Amanda Harms was reported missing on a Saturday, then found dead a few days later outside.

The ME report says she died from alcohol and Xanax intoxication, made worse by hypothermia.

It says there was no evidence of lethal or sexual assault trauma.

