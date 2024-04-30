Death Of Muskogee Teacher Ruled Accidental By Medical Examiner

The state medical examiner says the cause of death for a Muskogee teacher, found dead in January, was an accident.

By: News On 6

The state medical examiner says the cause of death for a Muskogee teacher, found dead in January, was an accident.

Amanda Harms was reported missing on a Saturday, then found dead a few days later outside.

The ME report says she died from alcohol and Xanax intoxication, made worse by hypothermia.

It says there was no evidence of lethal or sexual assault trauma.

Related: Family Mourns Muskogee Teacher Found Dead After Reported Missing For Days