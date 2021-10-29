Protesters Gather Outside American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

About 150 people were gathered outside two large aerospace companies in Tulsa to protest President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

By: News On 6

Employees of American Airlines and Spirit Aerosystems in Tulsa took to the streets Thursday afternoon to protest the federal vaccine mandate.

Because of their status as federal contractors, the two companies are required by the Biden Administration to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. Leaders of the two unions involved in organizing the Oct. 28 protest told News On 6 they are not against vaccinations or the companies their members work for. They said, instead, they are trying to protect their right to choose whether to take the vaccine.

No matter how cold, windy or rainy, a few hundred people wanted to make their voices heard outside two of Tulsa's aerospace companies.

“That's wrong to let the government tell you what you can and can't do with your body,” said Dale Danker, president of Transport Workers Union Local 514, which represents American Airlines, maintenance workers.

Danker said the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate could force thousands of people from Green Country to quit.

"If people are at the age where they can say, 'Hey, I'm not taking the vaccination, I'm going to walk and go home,' does it impact the operations of our company? Absolutely,” said Danker.

Current and former employees, their families, and supporters held signs and chanted.

Rebecca Watkins is a mechanic and said morale has been low.

"No one's happy,” said Watkins. “We're all worried we're going to lose our jobs. It's not right. It's not fair."

James Williams is president of United Aerospace Workers Local 952, which represents Spirit AeroSystems employees.

"Both places are great places to work,” said Williams. “There is nowhere that I can see that they can go and make anything close to what they're making."

For now, these workers said they hope their companies will approve their exemption requests for religious or medical reasons and plan to keep voicing their concerns.

"It's not too late to get started and take a stance,” said Williams. “The longer we wait, the worse off we'll be."

Union leaders said as of now, the deadline for American Airlines employees to be vaccinated is Nov. 24.

For Spirit Aerosystems employees, it's Dec. 8.